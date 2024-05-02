Searle & CO. Buys Shares of 1,500 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DOV stock opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.20. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.
