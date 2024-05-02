Searle & CO. Makes New $112,000 Investment in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS)

Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OCS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Oculis by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at $15,980,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Oculis from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

OCS opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Oculis Holding AG has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oculis Holding AG will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

