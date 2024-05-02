Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Announces Earnings Results

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Security Federal had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter.

Security Federal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SFDL opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. Security Federal has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Security Federal alerts:

About Security Federal

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.