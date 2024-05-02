Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Announces Earnings Results

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Security Federal had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter.
Security Federal Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SFDL opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. Security Federal has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
About Security Federal
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Security Federal
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Yum! Brands: Can Digital Strength Offset Same-Store Declines?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Wall Street Believes in First Solar Stock’s Bull Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.