Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.950 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

