Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Paradis Sells 335 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 335 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $19,587.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,772.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Paul Paradis sold 75 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,503.75.

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $9,807.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $111,613.25.

On Friday, April 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $111,300.70.

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $118,275.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $119,459.90.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $90,875.40.

On Friday, March 15th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $9,721.25.

On Friday, February 23rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $7,334.25.

Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.02 million and a P/E ratio of 39.72. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

