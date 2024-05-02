Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.94

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 19656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SHEN

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $651.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42,747 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 90,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,797,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,583,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.