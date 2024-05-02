Short Interest in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Rises By 6.9%

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,471,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 205,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 92.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 350.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 137,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $6,919,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE CBT opened at $91.96 on Thursday. Cabot has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
