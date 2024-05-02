Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Expands By 5.4%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHKR opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.26% and a return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.78%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

