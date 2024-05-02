Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Rises By 7.1%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Clarkson Price Performance
OTCMKTS CKNHF opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $51.15.
Clarkson Company Profile
