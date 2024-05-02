Short Interest in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Grows By 6.7%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 15,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.
Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of FND opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.
