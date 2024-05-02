Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declines By 5.3%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $4.06 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

