Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declines By 5.3%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $4.06 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.17.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
