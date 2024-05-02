Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Increases By 7.3%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
GMRE stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.43 million, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.22%.
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
