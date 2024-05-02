Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Decreases By 5.4%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ( NYSE:GHG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

