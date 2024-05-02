Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Decreases By 5.4%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHGFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

