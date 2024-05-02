Short Interest in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Rises By 5.2%

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Idaho Strategic Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDR opened at €8.42 ($9.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a P/E ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Idaho Strategic Resources has a fifty-two week low of €4.48 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of €9.70 ($10.43).

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The company had revenue of €3.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €3.70 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

