Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.69

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.69 and last traded at C$13.57, with a volume of 62784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.00.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Further Reading

