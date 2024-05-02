SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 44.84%. On average, analysts expect SIGA Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

SIGA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 26,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,833. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.