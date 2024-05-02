SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Cut to $175.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $204.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of SITE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.27. 55,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,619. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.98 and a 200-day moving average of $156.77.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $101,340,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

