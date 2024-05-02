Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Skyworks Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.05.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

