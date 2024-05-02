Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.05.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after buying an additional 338,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 83,706 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

