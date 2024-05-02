Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,097,372,000 after buying an additional 123,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after buying an additional 321,243 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,309,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

