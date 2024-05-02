Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.05.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 851,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,227,000 after acquiring an additional 225,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 21,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

