Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$32.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.29.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$915.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$21.31 and a 1 year high of C$30.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.12.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3695652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

See Also

