Smith Micro Software (SMSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SMSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.26. 7,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,724. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SMSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Smith Micro Software

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.