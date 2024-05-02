Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $460.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other news, Director Sammy A. Schalk sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $40,372.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

