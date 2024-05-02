SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 168,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after buying an additional 290,403 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $15,226,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

