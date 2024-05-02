SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 132.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 28.5% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SpartanNash by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.51. 20,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPTN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

