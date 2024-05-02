SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 37.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.37. The company had a trading volume of 843,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

