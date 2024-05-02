Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $24.92

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $22.82. Stellantis shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 4,452,914 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,077,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

