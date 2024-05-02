Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stepan Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SCL opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $327,730.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,029,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $327,730.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,029,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $174,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,916,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,637 shares of company stock worth $957,940. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCL

About Stepan

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.