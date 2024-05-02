StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.30.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $26.41 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $432,236.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,633 shares of company stock worth $4,317,277. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

