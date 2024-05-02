StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet cut MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 39.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

