StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NWLI opened at $488.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $250.16 and a 1-year high of $493.00.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.
Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
