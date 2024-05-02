StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NWLI opened at $488.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $250.16 and a 1-year high of $493.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

