StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

About CSI Compressco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

