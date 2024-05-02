StockNews.com Lowers Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $17.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.67. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.