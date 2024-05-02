StockNews.com Lowers Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $17.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.67. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
