StockNews.com Lowers National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NBHC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.63.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $38.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in National Bank by 2,352.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

