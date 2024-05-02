StoneX Group (SNEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
StoneX Group Trading Up 0.9 %
StoneX Group stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,662. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than StoneX Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.