StoneX Group (SNEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StoneX Group stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,662. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $488,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares in the company, valued at $16,309,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,590.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,976.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $488,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,309,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,436 in the last 90 days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

