Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $357.05.

SYK opened at $328.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.78. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $341,049,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Stryker by 74,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,921,000 after purchasing an additional 679,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stryker by 103.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,493,000 after buying an additional 551,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

