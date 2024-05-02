Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $348.00 to $405.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $357.05.

Get Stryker alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $328.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.05 and its 200 day moving average is $316.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Stryker by 8,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.