Summit Financial LLC Acquires 127 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.0 %

ORLY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,005.05. The stock had a trading volume of 47,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,535. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,095.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,018.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

