Summit Financial LLC Acquires 5,408 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 887,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

