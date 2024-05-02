Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cameco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cameco by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,115 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 156.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $52.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

