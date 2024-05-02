Summit Financial LLC Buys 11,929 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 397.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $136.33. 137,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.24. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

View Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.