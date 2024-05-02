Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,239,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,832 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 910.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 447,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 402,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 921,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,122,000 after purchasing an additional 240,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.