Summit Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,387,000 after buying an additional 1,484,395 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,427,000 after purchasing an additional 936,339 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 959,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,557 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 507,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 377,924 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $91.47. 1,509,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,006,946. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.