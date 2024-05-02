Summit Financial LLC Has $958,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ITB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,061 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

