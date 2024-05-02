Summit Financial LLC Purchases 6,928 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,591. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.