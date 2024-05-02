Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 17,851 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,851 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CRH Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $77.42. 355,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,635. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $88.00.
CRH Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
