Summit Financial LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 203,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.89. 3,782,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,946,078. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

