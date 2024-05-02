Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.060-7.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.06-7.22 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SUI traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.31. 170,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,149. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.43. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $141.52.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.92.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

