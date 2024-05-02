Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $800.00 at Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $530.00 to $800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $738.30 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $101.71 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $952.15 and its 200 day moving average is $577.91. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $201,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 466.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

